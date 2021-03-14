Georgia technical college leader to chair accrediting agency

The president of a Georgia technical college has been elected to chair a college accrediting agency.

Central Georgia Technical College President Ivan H. Allen was elected to chair the board of trustees of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Allen has been a SACS trustee since 2017 and has been vice chair of the group’s executive council since 2019.

He has led Central Georgia Technical College since the combined institution was created by a merger of Middle Georgia Technical College and the former Central Georgia Technical College in 2013.

The Macon native became president of Middle Georgia Tech in 2005.

