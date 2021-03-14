CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Georgia technical college leader to chair accrediting agency

The Associated Press

March 14, 2021, 10:52 AM

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — The president of a Georgia technical college has been elected to chair a college accrediting agency.

Central Georgia Technical College President Ivan H. Allen was elected to chair the board of trustees of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Allen has been a SACS trustee since 2017 and has been vice chair of the group’s executive council since 2019.

He has led Central Georgia Technical College since the combined institution was created by a merger of Middle Georgia Technical College and the former Central Georgia Technical College in 2013.

The Macon native became president of Middle Georgia Tech in 2005.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

