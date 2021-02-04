Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 76, Monticello 40
Altavista 75, Rustburg 69
Auburn 60, Fort Chiswell 52
Broadwater Academy 65, Portsmouth Christian 50
Brooke Point 54, Massaponax 44
Christiansburg 62, Blacksburg 38
Culpeper 70, Fauquier 45
Dominion 48, Loudoun Valley 39
GW-Danville 58, Halifax County 55
Galax 44, George Wythe-Wytheville 37
Holston 63, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42
John Handley 64, Kettle Run 50
Justice High School 53, George Marshall 41
Lake Braddock 101, W.T. Woodson 78
Loudoun County 54, Tuscarora 49
Miller School 64, Eastern Mennonite 58
Narrows 85, Eastern Montgomery 35
National Christian Academy, Md. 78, Highland-Warrenton 74
Northwood 77, Chilhowie 74
Osbourn Park 74, John Champe 66
Page County 85, Luray 53
Parry McCluer 68, Bath County 24
Patriot 50, Osbourn 34
Potomac 71, Woodbridge 54
Pulaski County 62, Salem 52
Radford 84, Carroll County 21
Riverbend 58, Colonial Forge 43
Strasburg 51, Clarke County 43
Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 84, Oak Hill Academy 66
William Fleming 73, Lord Botetourt 64
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blacksburg 46, Christiansburg 30
Chilhowie 49, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 37
Colgan 75, Freedom (W) 35
E.C. Glass 74, Brookville 20
Eastside 76, Twin Springs 26
Falls Church 47, TJ-Alexandria 16
Floyd County 56, James River-Buchanan 5
George Wythe-Wytheville 51, Bland County 32
Goochland 64, Franklin 38
Grafton 56, York 38
Grayson County 56, Auburn 51
Grundy 50, Twin Valley 45
Highland-Warrenton 65, Randolph-Macon Academy 17
James Robinson 54, Lake Braddock 44
Kettle Run 37, John Handley 28
Loudoun Valley 46, Loudoun County 27
Marion 50, Graham 26
Massaponax 78, Brooke Point 28
Monacan 71, Midlothian 55
Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomery 51, OT
Osbourn Park 46, Patriot 35
Park View-South Hill 34, Rock Ridge 30
Parry McCluer 70, Bath County 14
Portsmouth Christian 43, Broadwater Academy 23
Pulaski County 59, Salem 41
Rural Retreat 55, Holston 34
Thomas Walker 56, J.I. Burton 36
Tuscarora 47, Broad Run 40
Virginia High 64, Tazewell 34
West Springfield 58, W.T. Woodson 46
William Fleming 54, Lord Botetourt 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.