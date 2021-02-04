Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 76, Monticello 40 Altavista 75, Rustburg 69 Auburn 60, Fort Chiswell 52 Broadwater Academy 65, Portsmouth…

Albemarle 76, Monticello 40

Altavista 75, Rustburg 69

Auburn 60, Fort Chiswell 52

Broadwater Academy 65, Portsmouth Christian 50

Brooke Point 54, Massaponax 44

Christiansburg 62, Blacksburg 38

Culpeper 70, Fauquier 45

Dominion 48, Loudoun Valley 39

GW-Danville 58, Halifax County 55

Galax 44, George Wythe-Wytheville 37

Holston 63, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42

John Handley 64, Kettle Run 50

Justice High School 53, George Marshall 41

Lake Braddock 101, W.T. Woodson 78

Loudoun County 54, Tuscarora 49

Miller School 64, Eastern Mennonite 58

Narrows 85, Eastern Montgomery 35

National Christian Academy, Md. 78, Highland-Warrenton 74

Northwood 77, Chilhowie 74

Osbourn Park 74, John Champe 66

Page County 85, Luray 53

Parry McCluer 68, Bath County 24

Patriot 50, Osbourn 34

Potomac 71, Woodbridge 54

Pulaski County 62, Salem 52

Radford 84, Carroll County 21

Riverbend 58, Colonial Forge 43

Strasburg 51, Clarke County 43

Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 84, Oak Hill Academy 66

William Fleming 73, Lord Botetourt 64

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blacksburg 46, Christiansburg 30

Chilhowie 49, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 37

Colgan 75, Freedom (W) 35

E.C. Glass 74, Brookville 20

Eastside 76, Twin Springs 26

Falls Church 47, TJ-Alexandria 16

Floyd County 56, James River-Buchanan 5

George Wythe-Wytheville 51, Bland County 32

Goochland 64, Franklin 38

Grafton 56, York 38

Grayson County 56, Auburn 51

Grundy 50, Twin Valley 45

Highland-Warrenton 65, Randolph-Macon Academy 17

James Robinson 54, Lake Braddock 44

Kettle Run 37, John Handley 28

Loudoun Valley 46, Loudoun County 27

Marion 50, Graham 26

Massaponax 78, Brooke Point 28

Monacan 71, Midlothian 55

Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomery 51, OT

Osbourn Park 46, Patriot 35

Park View-South Hill 34, Rock Ridge 30

Parry McCluer 70, Bath County 14

Portsmouth Christian 43, Broadwater Academy 23

Pulaski County 59, Salem 41

Rural Retreat 55, Holston 34

Thomas Walker 56, J.I. Burton 36

Tuscarora 47, Broad Run 40

Virginia High 64, Tazewell 34

West Springfield 58, W.T. Woodson 46

William Fleming 54, Lord Botetourt 49

