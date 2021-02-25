CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Research identifies 18th-century school for Black children in Virginia

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 11:08 AM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary and Colonial Williamsburg are teaming up to preserve the legacy of an 18th-century school that was for enslaved and free Black children in Virginia.

The museum and university said in a news release Thursday that the small, white building will be moved from campus to Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area.

The university said the Bray-Digges House is likely the oldest building still in existence in the U.S. that was dedicated to the education of Black children.

Colonial Williamsburg researchers analyzed the building’s wood framing to confirm that it once housed the school.

The site will also be a focal point for research and discussions about the complicated story of race in America.

