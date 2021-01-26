Top Online MBA Programs: No GMAT, GRE Required

Many online business schools allow applicants to waive testing requirements if they have a certain amount of work experience or a high college GPA; some online MBA programs that technically require exams give testing waivers to a majority of applicants.

Look into standardized test requirements.

Of the 259 ranked online MBA programs that submitted information about their testing policy to U.S. News in an annual survey, 125 require applicants to submit their scores on either the GMAT or GRE. An additional 22 programs require that applicants submit GMAT and not GRE results. All but six of the programs that require test scores allow applicants to waive testing requirements if they meet certain criteria, such as possessing a particular amount of work experience or a high college GPA. Still, 112 ranked online MBA programs reported that they require neither a GMAT nor a GRE test score from applicants. Here are the top 10 test-optional online MBA programs, according to U.S. News 2021 rankings.

Georgia Southern University (Parker)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 67 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not used in admissions decisions

Acceptance rate (2019-2020): 81%

West Texas A&M University

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 67 (tie)

Test submission policy: Never required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2019-2020): 98%

Florida International University

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 59 (tie)

Test submission policy: Never required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2019-2020): 73%

Colorado State University

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 51 (tie)

Test submission policy: Never required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2019-2020): 86%

American University (Kogod) (DC)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 40 (tie)

Test submission policy: Never required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2019-2020): 79%

University of New Hampshire (Paul)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 40 (tie)

Test submission policy: Never required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2019-2020): 70%

Babson College (Olin) (MA)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 32 (tie)

Test submission policy: Never required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2019-2020): 88%

Pepperdine University (Graziadio) (CA)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 26 (tie)

Test submission policy: Never required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2019-2020): 59%

Rochester Institute of Technology (Saunders) (NY)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 20 (tie)

Test submission policy: Never required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2019-2020): 64%

North Carolina State University (Poole)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 16

Test submission policy: Never required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2019-2020): 55%

