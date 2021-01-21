Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 55, Brookville 49
Bayside 50, Kellam 44
Broadwater Academy 43, Hampton Christian 39
C.D. Hylton 54, Colgan 36
Carver Academy 63, Charles City County High School 62
Chilhowie 81, Marion 68
Eastern View 49, Culpeper 23
Grace Christian 54, Temple Christian 45
Graham 62, Pulaski County 56
Guardian Christian 64, Salem Christian 61
Heritage (Leesburg) 90, Lightridge 51
Holston 70, Northwood 64
Independence 65, Broad Run 52
Justice High School 45, Mount Vernon 36
Lee High 70, John Battle 69, OT
Liberty Christian 60, E.C. Glass 37
Loudoun County 50, Loudoun Valley 35
Meadowbrook 51, Hopewell 33
Norfolk Christian School 83, Greenbrier Christian 60
Parry McCluer 63, Altavista 52
Peninsula Catholic 48, Catholic High School of Va Beach 43
Potomac 75, Forest Park 39
Roanoke Catholic 61, North Cross 49
Union 83, Central – Wise 43
West Point 53, Mathews 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carlisle vs. William Fleming, ppd.
Edison vs. Wakefield, ccd.
George Marshall vs. John Lewis High School, ccd.
Grayson County vs. Auburn, ppd.
Hidden Valley vs. Northside, ppd. to Jan 21st.
James River-Buchanan vs. Alleghany, ccd.
Jefferson Forest vs. Liberty-Bedford, ccd.
K&Q Central vs. Middlesex, ccd.
Landstown vs. Kempsville, ppd. to Jan 21st.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 44, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, Ohio 35
Catholic High School of Va Beach 82, Norfolk Christian School 29
Central – Wise 38, Union 24
E.C. Glass 36, Liberty Christian 26
Eastern View 49, Culpeper 23
Fairport Harbor Harding, Ohio 57, Mathews 51
Gate City 40, Ridgeview 32
Grafton 68, Poquoson 30
Grundy 51, Richlands 40
Hampton Christian 48, Broadwater Academy 28
Highland-Warrenton 49, Seton School 30
Kellam 58, Bayside 28
Landstown 41, Kempsville 33
Lee High 50, John Battle 49
Lord Botetourt 57, Floyd County 47
Loudoun Valley 42, Loudoun County 20
Meadowbrook 51, Hopewell 33
Monacan 64, Lloyd Bird 44
Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Cape Henry Collegiate 33
Narrows 64, Holston 49
Parry McCluer 34, William Campbell 26
Salem 64, Green Run 19
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 38, Westover Christian 34
Woodstock Central 41, Brentsville 25
York 37, Tabb 35, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Northside vs. Hidden Valley, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Potomac vs. Forest Park, ccd.
TJ-Alexandria vs. Falls Church, ppd.
Thomas Dale vs. Matoaca, ccd.
West Potomac vs. Hayfield, ppd. to Jan 21st.
