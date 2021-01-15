BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amelia Academy 67, Tidewater Academy 54 Broadwater Academy 66, Portsmouth Christian 51 Carroll County 56, Giles 41…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 67, Tidewater Academy 54

Broadwater Academy 66, Portsmouth Christian 51

Carroll County 56, Giles 41

Clover Hill 68, Cosby 59

Courtland 80, Chancellor 47

Culpeper 55, Kettle Run 45

Eastern View 59, James Monroe 58

Fauquier 63, Warren County 50

Fluvanna 63, Monticello 50

Galax 37, Grayson County 33

George Mason 45, Skyline 41

Glenvar 76, William Byrd 63

Grafton 39, Poquoson 30

Graham 56, Lebanon 46

Grundy 54, Honaker 33

Holston 67, Northwood 56

Langley 84, Yorktown 71

Loudoun County 77, Lightridge 45

Louisa 70, Charlottesville 39

Manchester 65, Lloyd Bird 61

Massaponax 47, North Stafford 41

Mathews 75, Charles City County High School 57

McLean 53, Herndon 50

Midlothian 68, Monacan 42

Miller School 98, Hargrave Military 53

Montverde Academy, Fla. 93, Oak Hill Academy 60

New Kent 73, Bruton 36

North Cross 45, Fishburne Military 44

Northside 76, Hidden Valley 34

Page County 67, Madison County 55

Patriot 63, Battlefield 53

Radford 77, James River-Buchanan 54

Riverbend 75, Brooke Point 58

Rye Cove 57, J.I. Burton 52

South Lakes 69, Washington-Lee 48

Steward School 70, Norfolk Academy 48

Strasburg 32, Page County 28

Tazewell 65, Marion 58

Thomas Walker 55, Castlewood 44

W.T. Woodson 51, Fairfax 41

West Springfield 57, James Robinson 54

William Monroe 66, Brentsville 55

Wilson Memorial 56, R.E. Lee-Staunton 42

Woodbridge 55, Colgan 48

Woodstock Central 51, Manassas Park 49

York 77, Tabb 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Auburn vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.

Christian Heritage Academy vs. Temple Baptist, ppd.

Christiansburg vs. Blacksburg, ppd.

GW-Danville vs. Bassett, ppd.

Magna Vista vs. Halifax County, ppd.

Pulaski County vs. Salem, ppd.

Spotswood vs. Rockbridge County, ccd.

Twin Valley vs. Council, ppd.

Virginia Academy vs. Fairfax Christian, ppd.

William Fleming vs. Franklin County, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadway 63, East Rockingham 36

Buffalo Gap 44, Riverheads 40

Carroll County 66, Giles 20

Culpeper 34, Kettle Run 32

Eastside 56, J.I. Burton 43

Fauquier 37, Warren County 31

Fluvanna 48, Monticello 34

Franklin County 65, GW-Danville 4

George Mason 58, Skyline 34

George Wythe-Wytheville 60, Bland County 32

Grayson County 37, Galax 27

Heritage-Lynchburg 36, Park View-Sterling 33

James Monroe 63, Eastern View 48

Louisa 70, Charlottesville 39

Marion 65, Tazewell 51

Massaponax 52, North Stafford 18

Norfolk Christian School 60, Greenbrier Christian 36

Northside 48, Hidden Valley 31

Patriot 62, Battlefield 49

Paul VI Catholic High School 110, Freedom (W) 26

Portsmouth Christian 48, Broadwater Academy 32

Radford 58, James River-Buchanan 9

Richmond Christian 76, Fuqua School 65

Ridgeview 66, John Battle 30

Riverbend 70, Brooke Point 41

Roanoke Catholic 43, North Cross 42

Rye Cove 57, J.I. Burton 52

South Lakes 51, Washington-Lee 15

Steward School 57, Norfolk Academy 24

Strasburg 32, Clarke County 28

Suffolk Christian Academy 29, Denbigh Baptist 26

Tennessee, Tenn. 46, Virginia High 33

Thomas Walker 70, Castlewood 12

Virginia Academy 63, Trinity Christian School 41

W.T. Woodson 46, Fairfax 22

William Campbell 38, Appomattox 30

William Monroe 49, Brentsville 32

Woodstock Central 68, Manassas Park 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bassett vs. GW-Danville, ppd.

Chilhowie vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.

Christiansburg vs. Blacksburg, ppd.

Fort Chiswell vs. Auburn, ppd.

Franklin County vs. William Fleming, ppd.

Halifax County vs. Magna Vista, ppd.

Martinsville vs. Tunstall, ppd.

Rockbridge County vs. Spotswood, ccd.

Salem vs. Pulaski County, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

