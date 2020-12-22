Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Catholic High School of Va Beach 55, Benedictine 32 Floyd County 96, Narrows 52 Grundy 63, Tazewell…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 55, Benedictine 32

Floyd County 96, Narrows 52

Grundy 63, Tazewell 36

Hayfield 72, Yorktown 63

J.I. Burton 82, Council 29

John Marshall 72, Lake Norman Christian, N.C. 63

Lee High 70, Thomas Walker 39

Orange County 41, Louisa 30

Potomac Falls 47, Riverside 38

South Lakes 93, James Robinson 53

Stone Bridge 78, Woodgrove 38

Veritas Collegiate Academy 73, Atlantic Shores Christian 70

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fluvanna vs. Albemarle, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

J.I. Burton 62, Council 5

Louisa 79, Orange County 26

Potomac Falls 42, Riverside 39

St. Gertrude 43, Catholic High School of Va Beach 35

Thomas Walker 51, Lee High 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albemarle vs. Fluvanna, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

