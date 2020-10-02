Lawsuit over Delaware school’s hybrid learning dismissed

LEWES, Del. — A lawsuit accusing a Delaware high school of violating a student’s constitutional rights with its hybrid learning…

LEWES, Del. — A lawsuit accusing a Delaware high school of violating a student’s constitutional rights with its hybrid learning plan has been dismissed.

The Cape Henlopen School District and an attorney representing the high school senior announced Friday that the suit had been dropped following an agreement between the two parties.

The Delaware News Journal reports the student alleged the district didn’t provide equal education opportunities.

According to the lawsuit, students attending class in person were able to receive two days of instruction while those learning online amid the coronavirus pandemic only got one.

The district said it was satisfied with the outcome of the suit.

