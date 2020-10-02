CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Education News » Delaware State president asks…

Delaware State president asks students to “be accountable”

The Associated Press

October 2, 2020, 8:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — The president of Delaware State University is asking students to “be accountable” in the wake of a the shooting death of a student at a large party in Dover.

The News Journal reported Thursday that school president Tony Allen called Devin Wright’s slaying a “senseless loss” and a “heinous crime.”

Allen also reminded students to “not only be careful, but to also be accountable.”

The school’s COVID-19 policy prohibits large gatherings on campus.

A party was attended by “mostly” Delaware State University students, police said.

It began jovially and ended in tragedy when a shootout between several people killed Wright and injured another man.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up