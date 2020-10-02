Delaware State president asks students to “be accountable”

DOVER, Del. — The president of Delaware State University is asking students to “be accountable” in the wake of a…

DOVER, Del. — The president of Delaware State University is asking students to “be accountable” in the wake of a the shooting death of a student at a large party in Dover.

The News Journal reported Thursday that school president Tony Allen called Devin Wright’s slaying a “senseless loss” and a “heinous crime.”

Allen also reminded students to “not only be careful, but to also be accountable.”

The school’s COVID-19 policy prohibits large gatherings on campus.

A party was attended by “mostly” Delaware State University students, police said.

It began jovially and ended in tragedy when a shootout between several people killed Wright and injured another man.

