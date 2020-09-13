See 2021 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

Check out the liberal arts colleges that topped the 2021 Best Colleges rankings and see key details about each, including costs using the latest data available to U.S. News.

With an emphasis on undergraduate programs and at least half of their degrees awarded in the arts and sciences, National Liberal Arts Colleges can be a perfect fit for students looking for a more intimate, intellectual college experience. Check out the liberal arts colleges that topped the 2021 Best Colleges rankings and see key details about each, including costs using the latest data available to U.S. News. Due to ties in the rankings, more than 40 schools are included.

40 (tie). Lafayette College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,662

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $57,052

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

40 (tie). Occidental College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,081

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,576

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 10

40 (tie). Thomas Aquinas College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 439

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $26,000

Regular decision application deadline: rolling

36 (tie). College of the Holy Cross (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,174

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,520

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

36 (tie). Oberlin College (OH)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,846

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,504

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

36 (tie). Pitzer College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,119

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $55,878

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

36 (tie). Skidmore College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,662

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,128

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

34 (tie). Bucknell University (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,627

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,202

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

34 (tie). Mount Holyoke College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,190

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $54,618

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

33. Berea College (KY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,688

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $692

Regular decision application deadline: March 31

28 (tie). Bryn Mawr College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,384

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,610

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

28 (tie). Kenyon College (OH)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,747

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $61,100

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

28 (tie). Scripps College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,089

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $59,410

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3

28 (tie). Soka University of America (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 406

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $33,962

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

28 (tie). United States Air Force Academy (CO)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,304

2020-2021 tuition and fees: N/A

Regular decision application deadline: Dec. 31

27. Macalester College (MN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,098

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,478

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

25 (tie). Colorado College

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,099

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $60,864

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

25 (tie). Harvey Mudd College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 895

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,660

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

22 (tie). Barnard College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,631

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $57,668

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

22 (tie). Bates College (ME)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,820

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $57,353

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

22 (tie). University of Richmond (VA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,161

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,860

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

20 (tie). Colgate University (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,980

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $60,015

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

20 (tie). Wesleyan University (CT)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,018

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $59,386

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

15 (tie). Colby College (ME)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,003

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $59,430

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

15 (tie). Davidson College (NC)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,837

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $55,060

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 7

15 (tie). Haverford College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,317

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,900

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

15 (tie). Smith College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,531

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,114

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

15 (tie). United States Military Academy (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,457

2020-2021 tuition and fees: N/A

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 31

13 (tie). Grinnell College (IA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,733

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,680

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

13 (tie). Vassar College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,441

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $60,930

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

9 (tie). Carleton College (MN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,119

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $59,352

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

9 (tie). Hamilton College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,924

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,510

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

9 (tie). Middlebury College (VT)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,580

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,316

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

9 (tie). Washington and Lee University (VA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,860

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $57,285

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

6 (tie). Bowdoin College (ME)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,835

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,350

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

6 (tie). Claremont McKenna College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,343

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,475

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

6 (tie). United States Naval Academy (MD)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,524

2020-2021 tuition and fees: N/A

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 31

4 (tie). Pomona College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,717

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $54,774

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 8

4 (tie). Wellesley College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,519

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,448

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 8

3. Swarthmore College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,594

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $54,656

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

2. Amherst College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,839

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $60,890

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4

1. Williams College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,078

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $50,760

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

