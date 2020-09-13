See 2021 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

Explore the top 40 liberal arts schools.
With an emphasis on undergraduate programs and at least half of their degrees awarded in the arts and sciences, National Liberal Arts Colleges can be a perfect fit for students looking for a more intimate, intellectual college experience. Check out the liberal arts colleges that topped the 2021 Best Colleges rankings and see key details about each, including costs using the latest data available to U.S. News. Due to ties in the rankings, more than 40 schools are included.
40 (tie). Lafayette College (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,662
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $57,052
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
40 (tie). Occidental College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,081
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,576
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 10
40 (tie). Thomas Aquinas College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 439
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $26,000
Regular decision application deadline: rolling
36 (tie). College of the Holy Cross (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,174
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,520
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
36 (tie). Oberlin College (OH)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,846
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,504
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
36 (tie). Pitzer College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,119
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $55,878
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
36 (tie). Skidmore College (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,662
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,128
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
34 (tie). Bucknell University (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,627
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,202
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
34 (tie). Mount Holyoke College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,190
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $54,618
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
33. Berea College (KY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,688
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $692
Regular decision application deadline: March 31
28 (tie). Bryn Mawr College (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,384
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,610
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
28 (tie). Kenyon College (OH)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,747
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $61,100
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
28 (tie). Scripps College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,089
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $59,410
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3
28 (tie). Soka University of America (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 406
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $33,962
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
28 (tie). United States Air Force Academy (CO)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,304
2020-2021 tuition and fees: N/A
Regular decision application deadline: Dec. 31
27. Macalester College (MN)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,098
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,478
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
25 (tie). Colorado College
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,099
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $60,864
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
25 (tie). Harvey Mudd College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 895
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,660
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
22 (tie). Barnard College (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,631
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $57,668
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
22 (tie). Bates College (ME)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,820
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $57,353
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
22 (tie). University of Richmond (VA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,161
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,860
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
20 (tie). Colgate University (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,980
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $60,015
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
20 (tie). Wesleyan University (CT)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,018
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $59,386
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
15 (tie). Colby College (ME)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,003
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $59,430
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
15 (tie). Davidson College (NC)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,837
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $55,060
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 7
15 (tie). Haverford College (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,317
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,900
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
15 (tie). Smith College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,531
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,114
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
15 (tie). United States Military Academy (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,457
2020-2021 tuition and fees: N/A
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 31
13 (tie). Grinnell College (IA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,733
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,680
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
13 (tie). Vassar College (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,441
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $60,930
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
9 (tie). Carleton College (MN)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,119
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $59,352
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
9 (tie). Hamilton College (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,924
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,510
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
9 (tie). Middlebury College (VT)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,580
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,316
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
9 (tie). Washington and Lee University (VA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,860
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $57,285
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
6 (tie). Bowdoin College (ME)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,835
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,350
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
6 (tie). Claremont McKenna College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,343
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,475
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
6 (tie). United States Naval Academy (MD)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,524
2020-2021 tuition and fees: N/A
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 31
4 (tie). Pomona College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,717
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $54,774
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 8
4 (tie). Wellesley College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,519
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,448
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 8
3. Swarthmore College (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,594
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $54,656
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
2. Amherst College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,839
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $60,890
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4
1. Williams College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,078
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $50,760
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
