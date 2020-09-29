Georgetown football player arrested in Georgia over DC murder

D.C. police believe the 21-year-old fired a shot that killed a Greenbelt, Maryland, man back in July.

U.S. Marshals have arrested a Georgetown University senior near his hometown in Georgia on a warrant for first-degree murder in D.C.

Dijon Williams, 21, was arrested Monday at a home in Gwinnett County with help from local authorities, according to Chief Bill Delaney of the U.S. Marshals Service.

While the football season is suspended and school is virtual, students are home. But D.C. police believe Williams was at 14th and Taylor streets Northwest on July 21 and fired a shot that hit 30-year-old Nurudeen Thomas in the hip, according to the police report. The Greenbelt, Maryland, man died from his injuries.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Williams will be extradited from Georgia to D.C. within two weeks, when he’ll make his first appearance in D.C. Superior Court. More details in the case are expected then.

The wide receiver is now suspended from the team, per the school’s code of conduct, given his arrest and charging.

In a statement, Georgetown said it recently became aware of the charge against Williams.

“While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news. At this time, there are no indications that the alleged crime took place near the university,” the statement said.

Williams was arrested just a few miles from Miller Grove High School in Lithonia, Georgia, where he was a student, according to Georgetown’s biography of him.