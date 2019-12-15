Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Benedictine 59, St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 49 Bishop Ireton 77, T.C. Williams 60 Blue Ridge School…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benedictine 59, St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 49

Bishop Ireton 77, T.C. Williams 60

Blue Ridge School 76, Lou. Ballard, Ky. 60

Carmel 72, Christchurch 64

Centreville 63, Heritage (Leesburg) 32

E.C. Glass 42, Stuarts Draft 21

Eastern Mennonite 77, Massanutten Military 17

Episcopal 80, Woodberry Forest 47

Hargrave Military 72, Williamsburg Christian Academy 59

Jamestown 44, Churchland 39

King’s Fork High School 89, Princess Anne 47

Nandua 47, Northumberland 40

Norfolk Collegiate 76, Grafton 50

Norview 79, Menchville 55

Orange County 78, Spotsylvania 52

Paul VI Catholic High School 130, Archbishop Wood, Pa. 128, 6OT

Peninsula Catholic 49, Oak Hill Academy 48

Potomac School 60, Flint Hill School 53

Pulaski County 62, Carroll County 54

R.E. Lee-Staunton 67, Luray 56

Trinity Episcopal 74, Landstown 72

Wakefield 67, Annandale 49

Warhill 59, Jamestown 50

York 50, Ocean Lakes 40

Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=

Indian River 75, Veritas Classic Christian School 52

Steward School 68, Atlantic Shores Christian 59

Country Roads Tip-Off=

Life Christian 64, Greater Beckley Christian, W.Va. 43

Forge Tip-Off Classic=

Battlefield 62, Brooke Point 40

Freedom (South Riding) 55, Stafford 54

James Monroe 54, George Wythe-Richmond 50

Patriot 61, North Stafford 57

Potomac 68, Potomac Falls 63

W.T. Woodson 83, Chancellor 52

Western Branch 79, Colonial Forge 56

Handley Showcase=

Heritage-Newport News 70, Millbrook 55

Huguenot 65, John Handley 61

Martinsburg, W.Va. 69, Osbourn 46

Osbourn Park 76, Tallwood 50

Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 77, Loudoun Valley 55

Narrows Christmas Tournament=

Bland County 64, Narrows 55

James Monroe, W.Va. 63, Giles 57

NSA Holiday Classic=

Cape Henry Collegiate 56, Miller School 48

Nansemond-Suffolk 84, Broadwater Academy 61

STAB Tip-Off Classic=

St. Annes-Belfield 75, Virginia Academy 65

Sussex Central Classic=

Colonial Beach 65, Franklin 64

Deep Run 42, Matoaca 38

Lakeland 79, Brunswick 64

Nansemond River 80, TJ-Richmond 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camp Hill Trinity, Pa. 60, Spotswood 45

Carroll County 53, Pulaski County 49

Chantilly 32, Penn Hills, Pa. 24

Cosby 72, Freedom (PWC) 27

Gate City 33, Sullivan East, Tenn. 27

Georgetown Day School, D.C. 49, Trinity at Meadowview 19

Grafton 58, Indian River 23

James Monroe, W.Va. 59, Bland County 49

Lloyd Bird 64, Louisa 49

Northside 65, Riverheads 61

Northumberland 28, Nandua 22

Orange County 53, Spotsylvania 43

Park View-South Hill 64, Lancaster 51

Shenandoah Valley Christian 36, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 32

T.C. Williams 58, Mastery Charter North, Pa. 47

Western Branch 67, Ocean Lakes 22

William Fleming 62, Parry McCluer 22

Handley Showcase=

Millbrook 59, Heritage-Newport News 35

Lady Mountaineer Classic=

Alleghany 67, Auburn 32

Narrows Athletic Fund Christmas Tournament=

Giles 88, Narrows 51

NSA Holiday Classic=

Nansemond-Suffolk 54, Fredericksburg Christian 21

Steward School 42, Isle of Wight Academy 7

She Got Game Classic (DMV)=

Life Christian 42, Gerstell Academy, Md. 28

She Got Game Classic=

Norview 66, Durham Jordan, N.C. 57

STAB Tip-Off Classic=

St. Annes-Belfield 72, Richmond Christian 36

