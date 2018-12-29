Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop O’Connell 98, Yates, Texas 87 Cave Spring 63, Broadway 58 Chantilly 68, Battlefield 56 Charlottesville 51, West Potomac 45 Clover Hill 62, Banner Christian 40 GW-Danville 69, Liberty-Bedford 44 Hayfield 56,…

Bishop O’Connell 98, Yates, Texas 87

Cave Spring 63, Broadway 58

Chantilly 68, Battlefield 56

Charlottesville 51, West Potomac 45

Clover Hill 62, Banner Christian 40

GW-Danville 69, Liberty-Bedford 44

Hayfield 56, Annandale 55

Highland-Warrenton 67, Mesa Skyline, Ariz. 60

John Marshall 62, Heritage School, Ga. 59, OT

Lake Braddock 0, Green Run 0

Liberty-Bealeton 59, Gar-Field 58

Martinsburg, W.Va. 85, Woodstock Central 44

Northside 57, North Cross 51

Page County 65, Luray 56

Potomac School 55, Trinity Episcopal 49

St. Paris Graham, Ohio 63, Pulaski County 52

Stone Bridge 72, Park View-Sterling 27

Washington & Lee 61, West Springfield 57

Wilson Memorial 52, Riverheads 33

Arbys Classic=

Gate City 83, Sullivan East, Tenn. 68

Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=

Blue Bracket=

Championship=

First Colonial 61, Atlantic Shores Christian 53

Green Bracket=

Championship=

Indian River 55, Tallwood 52

Consolation=

Nansemond-Suffolk 76, Carmel 71

Benedictine Capital City Classic=

7th Place=

Walsingham Academy 62, Benedictine 58

Championship=

Miller School 48, Mt. St. Joseph’s, Md. 45

Cary Acadeny Tournament=

Norfolk Academy 65, Raleigh Home, N.C. 44

Clover Hill Holiday Hoops=

Louisa 86, Amelia Academy 74

Daily Progress Hoops Classic=

5th Place=

Albemarle 59, Kettle Run 49

Daily Progress Tournament=

Brooke Point 70, Eastern Mennonite 53

Fairfax Rebel Holiday Classic=

Championship=

Fairfax 55, Oakton 48

First community bank Tournament=

Galax 75, Fort Chiswell 44

Marion 66, Alleghany County, N.C. 59

Franklin Tournament=

Fuqua School 62, Amelia County 59

Governors Challenge=

Bishop Sullivan 79, Highland-Warrenton 71

Dover, Del. 68, Forest Park 42

Osbourn Park 71, Hereford, Md. 37

Patriot 58, Good Counsel, Md. 50

Potomac 56, Milford Mill, Md. 38

Grand Home Furnishings Classic=

Chilhowie 76, Honaker 62

Consolation Final=

Virginia High 59, Lebanon 40

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic=

3rd Place=

J.I. Burton 50, Richlands 49

Championship=

Eastside 65, Central Wise 54

Holiday Hoops Classic=

Championship=

Landon, Md. 65, Western Albemarle 46

James Monroe Tournament=

Armstrong 59, James Monroe 53

King George 60, Colgan 53

Spotsylvania 59, Essex 57, OT

James Wood Tournament=

Championship=

Riverside 68, Harrisonburg 50

Consolation=

Boonsboro, Md. 50, James Wood 34

Jefferson Tournament=

Tuscarora 62, Jefferson, W.Va. 41

K-guard Holiday Classic=

Salem 81, Lord Botetourt 62

Kings Fork Tournament=

Lakeland 66, Nansemond River 63

Kings fork Tournament=

King’s Fork 78, Smithfield 75

Napa Auto Parts and Bluewater Rentals Holiday Classic=

Franklin 62, Ocean Lakes 44

Northside Invitational Tournament=

Blacksburg 60, Franklin County 53

Roanoke Catholic 63, Rockbridge County 57

7th Place=

William Byrd 62, Chatham 24

South Hampton Roads Top 10=

Cape Henry Collegiate 93, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 70

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic=

University Heights, Ky. 66, Landstown 63

Tri-City Holiday Classic=

TJ-Richmond 71, Carmel 62

Championship=

Petersburg 49, Prince George 44

Trinity Christian Invitational=

Seton School 48, Trinity Christian School 31

Steward School 53, Seton School 47

Steward School 64, Norfolk Collegiate 58

York Classic=

Charles City 69, Mathews 66

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banner Christian 53, Clover Hill 51

Brentsville 37, Rappahannock County 28

Forest Park 62, Manassas Park 26

Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 60, T.C. Williams 25

Herndon 48, Colgan 39

Highland Springs 62, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43

Page County 41, Strasburg 28

Riverheads 63, Wilson Memorial 48

TJ-Alexandria 56, Hayfield 44

Trinity Episcopal 52, Lloyd Bird 44

Union 69, Graham 36

William Fleming 75, Liberty-Bedford 8

Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=

Championship=

Indian River 51, Bishop Sullivan 40

Boo Williams Christmas Classic=

Black Bracket=

Championship=

Landstown 50, Bayside 48, OT

Blue Bracket=

Grassfield 43, Green Run 33

Championship=

Atlee 51, Bishop Sullivan 35

Consolation=

Salem 63, Midlothian 48

Gold Bracket=

Lake Taylor 58, St. Francis Prep, N.Y. 40

New Hope Academy, Md. 62, Princess Anne 46

Red Bracket=

Amelia County 59, Tallwood 51

Norfolk Academy 59, Armstrong 52

Silver Bracket=

Hampton 49, Menchville 46

Carolina Invitational=

Great Bridge Christian Academy 62, Concord Cannon, N.C. 32

Clover Hill Tournament=

Matoaca 58, Collegiate-Richmond 56

Colonial Basketball Invitational=

3rd Place=

Lou. Christian Academy, Ky. 70, Jamestown 61

7th Place=

Oscar Smith 54, Lou. Jeffersontown, Ky. 52

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=

Harrisonburg 45, Albemarle 33

William Monroe 60, Charlottesville 54

Fairfax Rebel Holiday Classic=

Flint Hill 45, Chantilly 34

Falls Church Tournament=

Dominion 45, Lou. Eastern, Ky. 29

Potomac School 62, Gar-Field 29

Greater Latrobe Tournament=

McLean 58, Connellsville, Pa. 35

James Wood Tournament=

Championship=

James Wood 54, Musselman, W.Va. 48

Knights Winter Classic=

Lord Botetourt 65, Abingdon 43

Liberty tournament=

Staunton River 39, Roanoke Catholic 23

Manassas Park Tournament=

C.D. Hylton 47, Spotsylvania 35

Rock Ridge Holiday Tournament=

W.T. Woodson 48, Wakefield 17

Thomas Dale Tournament=

James River-Midlothian 35, Riverbend 27

Nansemond River 51, Massaponax 46

Thomas Dale 44, Manchester 41

West Springfield 48, Glen Allen 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

