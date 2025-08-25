Working Capital: Millions take in her work, touring the US Capitol grounds

Katie Serock has been a key figure in maintaining and developing the beautiful plant life around the nation's most iconic building: the U.S. Capitol.

The summer provides plenty of challenges for homeowners sweating out efforts to maintain the perfect lawn.

Imagine what it would it be like to be responsible for grounds around one of the nation’s most iconic building: the U.S. Capitol.

Katie Serock, the garden and grounds manager for the Architect of the Capitol, has been a key figure in maintaining and developing the beautiful plant life surrounding buildings steeped in history and political power.

The immediate area around the Capitol covers nearly 60 acres, but Serock points out that the broader area known as Capitol Square actually stretches to nearly 300 acres, with thousands of plants and trees.

“We’re covering basically from Union Station, all the way down to almost the Navy Yard,” she said, speaking in front of a fountain north of the Capitol in Senate Park. “So our teams are covering a lot of ground here.”

With an easygoing manner and friendly smile, Serock shows no sign of stress related to making sure the grounds don’t disappoint the millions of tourists — not to mention members of Congress and staff — who take it all in throughout the year.

Serock is a horticulturist who has worked for the Architect of the Capitol for more than a decade, and provides a unique perspective of the Capitol and all that surrounds it.

She is not only well-versed in all the plant life around the Capitol, she also has a deep understanding of its history.

The Capitol is the star but has a major supporting cast

Serock pointed out that an urban environment presents unique challenges.

“Luckily, we have a great team of gardeners and horticulturalists who help with plant selections and understand that with the climate of an urban environment, the type of material to use — and not use — in the city,” she said.

Serock works with a staff of close to 80 people within what is considered the Capitol grounds and Arboretum jurisdiction.

Their work draws on the 19th century work of Frederick Law Olmsted, regarded as the founder of American landscape architecture. He designed the grounds of the Capitol, as well as New York’s Central Park.

Serock looked toward a bronze fountain she stood next to on the East side of the Capitol, which Olmsted designed along with the extensive stonework and areas where people can rest, to take in the view.

Everything is linked to the Capitol itself

“That’s supposed to be the pinnacle of what draws people in and what we’re trying to frame the entire landscape around,” Serock said.

“So you’ll see that almost none of the sidewalks are straight pathways. They all have curvature to them, and that’s supposed to allow you to meander through the campus and allow you to have glimpses of the Capitol until you open up to either the east or west front,” she said.

One of the interesting spots where tourists often stop to cool off in the hot summer months is the Summerhouse on the West grounds of the Capitol, which was built in the 1880s.

A job like no other

Serock said that as her career progressed, she focused more and more on horticulture.

“Why I came to the United States Capitol to work is because it is one of the most iconic landscapes in the entire world,” she said. “And I wanted to work with a team of professionals that I knew had a mission and a vision of how we would like to represent our country.”

Serock’s work has included landscape design and grounds management.

“We take care of everything out here,” she said. “So it’s been a great culmination of professional experience to be able to work in such an iconic place and to work with such an array of professionals as well.”

Serock said one of her favorite aspects of her job is landscape designing.

She said that involves interpreting Olmsted’s historic landscape drawings and correspondence between him and Congress.

“We are able to take that material, and as we redesign different segments of the Capitol, we are able to pick new plant selections based on historic material that we’re reading about, and also work with different teams to be able to do the installation and maintenance of it,” Serock said.

Making an ‘imprint on history’

Serock said the historic preservation covers a sweeping area beyond the Capitol, including the U.S. House and Senate buildings and parks.

“They all have their own cultural landscape reports that we’re following,” she said.

She also noted that some plants in the Capitol Square area were originally not invasive at the outset of its landscaping, but are now.

“So if they’re invasive in this current time period, to the DMV area or East Coast, we are taking that specific plant material, doing a comparison of what’s the intent of the plant, the size, the foliage, the leaf shape, and finding something native as an alternative for that,” she said.

During a tour around the Capitol, all of the work to keep up the grounds is very much in evidence.

As Serock spoke, a tree-cutting crew was busy nearby, with a worker high atop one of the trees doing some trimming.

There are more than 100 varieties of trees planted around the Capitol, in addition to the thousands of flowers.

Serock clearly relishes everything related to her work, noting she and her team can make “an imprint on history.”

“We’re hoping that this landscape continues to live on for decades and centuries,” she said. “So we’re putting our small footprint in this segment of time, and that’s an incredible experience to have.”

