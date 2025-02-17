DC officials prepare for Trump’s next executive order that would give the feds more influence in the District

From graffiti to homelessness, President Donald Trump is expected to sign an order to address public safety in the District in the coming days. To prepare, city leaders have taken a cooperative approach.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order in the coming days that would address issues of public safety in the District, including crime, graffiti and homelessness.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was briefed on the matter and indicated on Wednesday a willingness to work with administration officials on a host of issues.

During the 2024 campaign, Trump repeatedly said he wanted to “take over D.C.”

The executive order, first reported by The Washington Post, would increase criminal penalties for violent crimes, particularly those committed with firearms, even though 2024 saw a 30-year low in the incidence of crime in the District.

The Trump administration also wants to crack down on quality of life issues, such as public urination, monuments tagged with graffiti and homeless encampments — which are illegal.

“He’s targeting homeless encampments on the basis of beautification,” said D.C. Shadow Sen. Paul Strauss.

“If you’re obviously looking at someone, the dire circumstances that they have to stay on the street and your first impulse is, ‘gee, that’s not an attractive looking tent,’ I think there’s something really wrong with your priorities,” he said.

Strauss supports Bowser’s approach to dealing with the White House and her cooperation so far.

“Residents are upset because we know the track record of this administration is not one that respects even the federal workforce, let alone the working people of D.C.,” Strauss said.

“But we understand that this is something our lack of statehood gives him some authority to do. And even if we were a state, the federal government will still control the federal enclave.”

