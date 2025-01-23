Road closures for 2025 March for Life in DC

Anti-abortion rights demonstrators will gather on Friday for the 52nd annual March for Life, prompting road closures and parking changes in D.C.

Anti-abortion rights demonstrators will gather on Friday for the 52nd annual March for Life, prompting road closures and parking changes in D.C.

The march was first held to mark the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which established a women’s right to have an abortion. In 2022, the Supreme Court struck down the ruling, sparking legislative action, protest and numerous lawsuits, and placing abortion at the center of politics across the country.

As demonstrators flood the streets of the nation’s capital, here is what drivers in the District can expect on Friday.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, NW

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to motorists from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 3rd Street, NE

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

12th Street Tunnel

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street Tunnel

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, SW

Independence Avenue, SW from 4th Street, SW to 2nd Street, SE

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon unexpected conditions, D.C. police said.

