NBC Washington reporter, WTOP alum Derrick Ward dies at 62

NBC Washington reporter Derrick Ward, who has delivered local news in the D.C. area for decades, has died. He was 62.

The local news outlet reported Wednesday Ward died following complications from a cardiac arrest.

As a general assignment reporter, Ward was known for his coverage of tragedies and triumphs in the D.C. area. The D.C. native reported on a swath of historic local events including the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon and the D.C. sniper shootings, according to his biography on NBC Washington’s website.

Before Ward began reporting for the local NBC affiliate in 2006, he worked in radio at WTOP, WAMU and WPFW.

Joel Oxley, the president of WTOP News and Federal News Network, shared memories of Ward.

“Derrick Ward was truly an outstanding journalist. His passion and dedication shown through every day. But what set him apart was what a great person he was. His warmth and caring were evident at every turn. Everybody liked Derrick. I saw why right away. He’ll be missed tremendously.”

In a statement to WTOP, Ward’s family said:

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Derrick Ward, Sr., on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, following complications from a recent cardiac arrest. Derrick has been an inspiration and cherished member of our family and his hometown community, as a longtime reporter at News4 Washington, and previously WTOP Radio. As a distinguished journalist, Derrick’s storytelling, prolific writing, warmth, and humor touched countless lives. Our children and our entire family will miss him dearly. We ask for your thoughts and prayers during this time, and we extend our gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. Details regarding his memorial service will be shared in the coming days. -The Ward, Rampersad, and Sermons Families Ward grew up in D.C. and graduated from H.D. Woodson High School in Northeast and the University of Maryland.

Ward is survived by his three children.

