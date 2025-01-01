DC carjackings and homicides see dramatic drop in 2024

After years of surging violent crime in the District, 2024 crime data from D.C. police shows both carjackings and homicide rates dropped dramatically from 2023.

For the first time since 2020, the District saw fewer than 200 homicides.

In 2024, 190 people were killed, a staggering 31% drop from 2023 when the city saw 274 homicides, according to crime data from D.C. police.

Though the 2024 totals still exceeded pre-pandemic levels in 2019 when 166 people died by homicide.

Violent crime overall, which includes assault and robbery, is down by about a 35%, according to recent crime data from D.C. police.

Assault with a dangerous weapon offenses dropped by 27% and robbery dropped by 39%.

Carjackings have nearly been cut in half from the previous year; 496 cases were reported in 2024, down from over 950 in 2023, crime data showed.

Around 70% of 2024 carjacking were at gun point, according to police data.

Of the arrests made in carjackings this year, about 60% of those suspects were children or teens.

Overall crime, including violent and property crime, was down by 15% over 2023.

Burglary and theft stayed relatively even year over year with 1,000 and 12,987 cases respectively.

Arson cases dropped by 64%, from 11 in 2023 to four in 2024.

Last December, violent and overall crime rates fell below pre-pandemic levels, which D.C. leaders credited to public safety initiatives and community outreach.

