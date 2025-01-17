Amazon and DC police look into package theft from building in Northwest

A person wearing an Amazon delivery uniform and another person were caught on video taking packages out of a D.C. apartment building and placing them in a car outside.

It happened Jan. 10 at a building in the 3600 block of Connecticut Avenue NW.

Security camera footage shared with WTOP showed what appears to be two Amazon workers, both wearing branded jackets and dropping off packages in the building lobby at about 2:45 p.m.

One of them leaves, while the other stays behind until another person shows up.

The pair are then seen on video taking the packages, putting them in a car and leaving.

“Based on our initial review, we don’t believe the individual wearing a branded coat in this video delivers on behalf of Amazon,” Amazon spokesman Austin Stowe said in a statement to WTOP.

Sam Forman, who lives in the building, said that makes sense to him because the other delivery person was well known to the residents.

“You can hear our more typical driver asking, really giving 21 questions, asking, ‘Is that your car out front?’ And the second driver saying, ‘No, that’s not my car.’”

According to a D.C. police report, the items stolen were worth a total of almost 400 dollars. Forman said all the items have been replaced by Amazon.

“We’re happy to have everything back and were just trying to get a little more visibility around it so that everybody in D.C. can stay vigilant and keep a watch over their own packages.”

