US Attorney for DC Matthew Graves says he is resigning

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves is resigning, effective Jan. 16, he announced Monday.

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves is resigning, effective Jan. 16, he announced Monday.

Graves has been in the role for more than three years.

“Serving as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia has been the honor of a lifetime,” Graves said in a news release. “I am deeply thankful to Congresswoman Holmes Norton for recommending me; to President Biden for nominating me; and to Attorney General Garland for placing his trust in me.”

Bridget Fitzpatrick, who has served as principal assistant U.S. attorney — the highest-ranking career prosecutor in the office — will become D.C.’s acting U.S. attorney once Graves leaves.

Graves joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia in 2007 as a career prosecutor, serving in both the Superior Court and Criminal divisions. He was named a senior assistant U.S. attorney in 2010 in the Fraud and Public Corruption Section, which he would go on to lead as acting chief.

As part of his yearslong work to tackle violent crime in D.C., Graves led the Department of Justice’s largest investigation ever to address the violent Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

D.C.’s Office of the U.S. Attorney is responsible for not only the prosecution of all federal crimes in D.C., it also prosecutes all serious local crimes committed by adults in the city. The office also represents the U.S. and its departments and agencies in civil proceedings filed in D.C. federal court, according to the office’s website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.