Thousands across DC under boil water advisory

Thousands of residents in D.C. are under a Boil Water Advisory due to a drop in pressure that could affect water safety.

Affected areas include: River Terrace, Mayfair, Eastland Gardens, Kenilworth, Deanwood, Central Northeast, and Anacostia Park, according to D.C. Water.

The water provider said Tuesday evening it has rerouted water and is slowly increasing the pressure to homes, but the boil water advisory remains in effect pending additional testing. Workers have also isolated a water main they believe is the primary source of the leak and will continue working overnight to make repairs, according to D.C. Water.

Other areas of D.C. not listed above have also received the advisory via public safety text. If you receive the warning, consider it applicable to your area.

On Tuesday morning, D.C. Water began receiving calls from affected areas reporting low, or no water pressure. Pressure loss can cause contaminants to enter the water system, including bacteria, viruses, parasites and other risks.

D.C. Water said “the advisory will be lifted when tests on two consecutive days show no bacteria are present,” which they say will be “Thursday, Dec. 5 at the earliest.”

D.C. Water says customers in the impacted areas should:

Discard any beverages and ice made after midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.

Run cold water until clear (if discolored) prior to boiling.

Run cold water for 2 minutes if known sources of lead are present prior to boiling.

Bring water to a rolling boil for one minute and let it cool.

Store cooled water in a clean, covered container.

Boiled and bottled water can be used for brushing teeth, preparing food and drinking.

Water customers with questions are advised to call D.C. Water Customer Service at 202-354-3600 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or the 24-Hour Command Center at 202-612-3400.

Information is also available at www.dcwater.com.

