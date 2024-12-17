Teenage girl shot near DC’s Dunbar High School; police release photo of suspect

A teenage girl was shot near Dunbar High School in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

D.C. police said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. and left a 17-year-old girl in the hospital.

During a Tuesday evening news conference, D.C. police Assistant Chief Sylvan Altieri said officers responded to the 200 block of Morgan Street Northwest, near the school, for a reported shooting. Officers did not find any victims there, but the girl who was shot was found at Dunbar.

“It appears, preliminarily, the victim was assisted to Dunbar by unknown parties that we’re currently trying to identify, and dropped off. So, to be clear, no shooting occurred in the school.”

Altieri described the girl’s injuries as not life-threatening and said police believe she is a student at Dunbar, but they’re still working to confirm that.

Altieri had a message for the community around Dunbar.

“Anytime something like this happens in a community, and we see it on the news, we see it in social media, we read about it, and sadly if we live where it’s happening, we’re going to be afraid. And I want to assure the people out there that we’re doing everything we can possibly do to find the people who did this and get some sort of relief to this area.”

Below is an image of the person police say is linked with the shooting:

Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

WTOP’s Ana Golden contributed to this report.

