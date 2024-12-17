Santa stops by MedStar Georgetown in DC bearing gifts for children

Tuesday morning, Santa landed on the rooftop helipad of the Verstandig Pavilion at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital with a bag full of gifts for children receiving care.

Santa Claus is known all around the world for his iconic sleigh and reindeer that he uses to get around on Christmas Eve; but this week in D.C., he traded them in for a much different mode of transportation.

A brightly colored, blue and yellow medical helicopter.

It was the first time the hospital brought Santa in since the pandemic. Katie Wallace, the Child Life Coordinator at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, said the visit meant a lot to the kids and their families.

“It just brings some joy to them when they’re in the hospital,” Wallace said. “It’s not fun to be in the hospital and to have a sick child, especially around the holidays, so having something like this come just breaks up the day, and it just is really fun for some of these families”

Throughout the day, Santa delivered books and stuffed animals to children in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care, Pediatric Intensive Care and Transplant units.

Santa also received several hugs in return, including a few from Jade, a 6-year-old girl who’s been staying at the hospital due to complications from pneumonia.

Her mother, Jacqueline Coates, said the visit really helped put a smile on Jade’s face.

“I’m glad that they were able to coordinate this because I think that it’s really good for the kids, especially during the season when they’re all feeling ill, to have that little bit of cheer and hope,” Coates said.

Santa also paid a visit to several younger kids staying at the hospital, including 1-year-old Summer, who’s been in the ICU because of a respiratory infection.

Her parents, Katie and Brian Martin, said the visit meant a lot to them.

“We’ve been here for a little while, and it’s hard to be in the hospital any time, especially the holidays. So, we’re enormously grateful for the team here for both bringing her back to help and also keeping her spirits up while we’re stuck here,” Katie Martin said.

The hospital is hoping to make Santa’s helicopter ride and visit to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital an annual tradition.

