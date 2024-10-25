Live Radio
Wear designer sneakers? DC police say to leave these brands at home so you don’t get robbed

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 25, 2024, 9:02 AM

If you’re walking around D.C. in designer shoes, you might be targeted for those “kicks.”

DC police shoes
CLICK TO ENLARGE: A flyer showing a list of designer shoes police in D.C. say have become a target for potential thieves (Courtesy DC police)

Some designer sneakers can come with a hefty price tag, which is attracting thieves in the District.

Dior, Louis Vuitton, Amiri, Lanvin and Balenciaga are among the sneaker brand names D.C. police said are being targeted in an email addressed to Ward 8 residents.

These shoes range in price from $600 to $1,200 and are especially a danger for teens wearing them while walking alone.

Police say you might want to leave them at home or carry them in a secure bag if you’re walking down a local street. You should try to walk in groups, using main roads and well lit paths.

The department also says to be careful about posting about your designer shoes on social media, especially in real time, as thieves may be watching to find their next target.

