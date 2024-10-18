Live Radio
Human remains found near Northeast DC home

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 18, 2024, 4:40 PM

Police are investigating human remains found near a home in Northeast D.C.

Police were called to the back of a residential building on the 4300 block of Brooks Street around 11:45 a.m. Friday after workers say they found the remains.

Officers found what appeared to be human remains at the location.

Police do not yet know the sex or age of the person.

Below is the area where it happened:

map
(Courtesy Google Maps)

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.

