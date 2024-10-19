DC police captain on leave after racially charged email

A white D.C. police captain has been placed on administrative leave after using racially insensitive language in an email to volunteers for a program aimed at reducing violent crime.

A white D.C. police captain has been placed on administrative leave after using racially insensitive language in an email to volunteers for a program aimed at reducing violent crime.

Capt. Ryan Small, who was seeking volunteers for the THRIVE program, which is short for Targeted Homicide Reduction Through Intervention and Violent Elimination, said in the email obtained by 7News: “Here at THRIVE (Rosedale), we stay knocking on doors like Shy Glizzy and Fat Trel, and you know when you cop from CAP Small, he will show up and show out because he doesn’t do it for the clout.”

Small also wrote, “CAP gonna plug you in with that overtime, cause a real hustler like you got to be living lavish.”

The email was sent out to the entire 5th District around 1 a.m.

The Washington Post reported that D.C. police have removed Small from the THRIVE program and placed him on leave while Internal Affairs investigates the situation.

Police Chief Pamela Smith called the email “unprofessional and insensitive” in a statement. She added, “All MPD members participate in cultural awareness training during their time at the academy and as part of their ongoing training. This year, MPD has conducted numerous trainings that cover cultural awareness.”

In a statement to 7News, the D.C. police union said, “This email sent out by an MPD captain is offensive and embarrassing. It proves that many members of management do not possess the maturity to be supervising our members.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.