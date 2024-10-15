In Brazil, D.C.’s own go-go music is meeting the beats of samba and D.C. landmarks that are being brought to life on the wall of a building. It’s part of a cultural exchange between D.C. and the government of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

It’s part of a cultural exchange between D.C. and the government of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

“We all know back home that D.C. is a cultural capital, and so we are excited to take our community and our culture across the globe and really start a cultural exchange that strengthens the connection between the U.S. and Brazil,” Shayne Wells with Events D.C. said.

Among the artists taking part is D.C. percussionist and America’s Got Talent finalist Malik DOPE, whose band is blending the music of D.C. with the sounds of Brazil.

“It’s amazing because the synergy of go-go with samba, and just … combining these cultures is very important, and just showing the correlations that we just have through rhythm and just our culture and people,” DOPE said.

Rio is hosting this year’s G20 summit next month, but ahead of dignitaries from across the globe arriving, DOPE and his band are performing in the G20 House across from Ipanema Beach. The performer also held workshops where he worked with dancers who he said were familiar with go-go’s “beat your feet” style of dancing.

“It’s like, ‘Wow, I didn’t bring any dancers, but the dancers are already here,’” DOPE said.

In the Santo Cristo area of Rio, D.C.-based artists Gabriel Lemos, My Ly and Aniekan Udofia are working to create a D.C.-inspired mural.

“We’re making an imprint with go-go music, of course, and some of our big monuments that folks know and love,” Wells said.

Using spray paint and brushes, the artists will work over two weeks to create the mural, which will remain for years to come.

“We’re promoting the best of the District, and we’re going to do it, not just in Rio, but when leaders from around the world come to the G20 summit,” Wells said.

Wells is also hopeful that the mural and the music performances will bring more tourism to the nation’s capital.

“I think they’re going to see this mural and say, ‘I want to visit Washington, D.C.,’” Wells said.

He said the future will hold more trips such as these and even involve artists and others from Brazil in programs hosted in D.C.

This program of cultural diplomacy was thought up during a trip to Brazil in February by Event D.C.’s leader Angie Gates, who was representing D.C. at the Festival of the Diaspora in Rio de Janeiro.

“I am excited to provide an opportunity for the world to experience the District’s incredible artist talent and look forward to how our partnerships will grow,” Gates said.

