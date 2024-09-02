2 teenage students shot near charter school in Southeast DC

Two teenage boys are wounded after being shot near their school in Southeast and D.C. police are asking for the public's help to find a black truck involved in the shooting, authorities said.

After the students were shot, a D.C. police spokesperson said they ran to their school for help. Police responded to the 3900 block of 8th Street SE at around 9:50 a.m. The shooting did not take place at the school, the spokesperson said.

KIPP D.C. Public Schools confirmed to WTOP that the students, who are 16 and 17 years old, were found near the school they are enrolled in — KIPP D.C. Legacy College Preparatory.

Both teenagers had injuries that are not life-threatening and they were taken to the hospital, police said.

KIPP D.C. said the school is currently in secure status, where students are told to stay in classrooms and no one is able to exit or enter the building. The parents of the two students have also been notified.

Police are looking for a black truck with California plates believed to be involved in the shooting. The police department posted photos of the truck on X.

Update: Investigators with our Real Time Crime Center located the following images of the suspect vehicle. Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. pic.twitter.com/g5wNhPoPKa — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 12, 2024

