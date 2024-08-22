Car crashes through Whole Foods parking garage, dangles over Tenleytown shops

Shoppers at the Whole Foods in Tenleytown this morning may have noticed a car sticking out of an upstairs parking…

The car had completely pushed through the garage’s barrier wall, with the front of the car sticking out the facade. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS) Courtesy DC Fire and EMS DC Fire and EMS assessed the scene of the crash and found that there was no structural damage. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS) Courtesy DC Fire and EMS DC Fire and EMS emergency vehicles surround the scene, shutting down 40th Street. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS) Courtesy DC Fire and EMS There was extensive cosmetic damage to the shopping strip. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS) Courtesy DC Fire and EMS The car was removed a few hours after the crash. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Shoppers at the Whole Foods in Tenleytown this morning may have noticed a car sticking out of an upstairs parking garage.

DC Fire and EMS posted on the social media platform X that a car went through the parking garage’s barrier wall Thursday morning. The single-car crash happened at 8:25 a.m. on 40th Street NW, next to the Whole Foods and over the Wawa.

No one was hurt and there are no structural issues with the building, but there’s significant cosmetic damage.

The Wawa is directly underneath the building and is currently closed while crews work to investigate. The car has been removed from the garage.

The southbound lanes of 40th street are also closed, but the main road of Wisconsin Avenue, a block over, is still open.

The cause of the crash is unknown and D.C. Fire spokesperson Vito Maggiolo told WTOP that the fire department is just glad that no one was hurt.

