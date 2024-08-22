Car crashes through Whole Foods parking garage, dangles over Tenleytown shops

Shoppers at the Whole Foods in Tenleytown this morning may have noticed a car sticking out of an upstairs parking garage.
DC Fire and EMS posted on the social media platform X that a car went through the parking garage’s barrier wall Thursday morning. The single-car crash happened at 8:25 a.m. on 40th Street NW, next to the Whole Foods and over the Wawa.
No one was hurt and there are no structural issues with the building, but there’s significant cosmetic damage.
The Wawa is directly underneath the building and is currently closed while crews work to investigate. The car has been removed from the garage.
The southbound lanes of 40th street are also closed, but the main road of Wisconsin Avenue, a block over, is still open.
The cause of the crash is unknown and D.C. Fire spokesperson Vito Maggiolo told WTOP that the fire department is just glad that no one was hurt.
