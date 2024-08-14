14-year-old dead after shooting outside Northeast DC rec center

A teenager is dead and another one is in critical condition after a shooting outside a recreation center in Northeast D.C. Thursday night.

Police said that they went to the block of Tuckerman Street outside Lamond Recreation Center before 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found two boys — ages 14 and 18 — suffering from gunshot wounds. The younger boy was pronounced dead while the 18-year-old was taken to a hospital.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference that this shooting is “another example of the senseless gun violence” in the city.

“This incident happened at a recreation center where our young people should be able to come and recreate and have a good time and enjoy themselves,” Smith said. “To have individuals who again have no regard that it’s OK to shoot into a crowd of individuals is very disturbing.”

Police are investigating this shooting and are looking for a man seen wearing black pants and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place:

