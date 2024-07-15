Live Radio
Maryland woman shot to death in DC park

July 15, 2024, 1:13 PM

A 21-year-old Maryland woman was shot and killed in a Southeast D.C. park Saturday afternoon, according to D.C. police, who are now offering a reward for information.

The woman was identified as Ambria Farmer, of District Heights, Maryland.

Police were called to Fort Dupont Park off Minnesota Avenue in Southeast D.C. at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday after someone reported an unconscious person, according to a news release.

Officers found Farmer’s body in the park area. She had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who has information is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.

A $25,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Below is a map showing the location of the park where the shooting happened:

