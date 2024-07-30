Man found shot and killed near Catholic University in DC, prompting campus lockdown

A man was found fatally shot near Catholic University in Northeast D.C. Monday night, prompting a temporary lockdown of its campus.

Officers responded to a report of a man riding a moped on campus suddenly collapsing on Michigan Avenue near the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception at about 8 p.m., according to D.C. police.

When officers arrived, they realized the man been shot, putting the university on lockdown.

The man died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police said it appears the man was shot somewhere else before riding to the campus.

The lockdown order was lifted once the university determined there was no threat to the school community.

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

A map of the area where the man died is below.

