DC man sentenced to 18 years for carjacking, shooting driver

A judge has sentenced a D.C. man to 18 years in prison after he was convicted by a jury in March of armed carjacking, assault and related charges.

Tayvon Owens, 31, was sentenced for shooting and carjacking a woman on Newton Street NW in December of 2022, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

According to the prosecution’s evidence, Owens walked up to a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of her car, “flung the car door open” and pointed a gun at her. He then ordered her out of the car. The victim began to comply, but then tried to “use the car door to shield herself” from him, according to the release.

He then went around the car door and shot the woman in the knee before pulling her out of the car onto the sidewalk. Owens took her car and drove off, the release said.

D.C. police used officers on the streets and in a helicopter to track Owens after he left the scene. When his car approached the 1400 block of Bangor Street in Southeast, Owens “jumped out of the victim’s car while it was still moving.” The car then crashed into a tree.

Police say Owens ran off and stashed his gun behind a home before he was taken into custody by the D.C. police.

