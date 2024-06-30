DC police remove nearly 300 illegal mopeds from street in recent crackdown

District police say Operation Ride Right, a road safety program designed to crack down on illegal use of mopeds and scooters, has removed hundreds of illegal mopeds from the road.

The safety program, which started on June 5, ran for two weeks. Police told WTOP that, during that time, they impounded 273 scooters, arrested 81 individuals and gave out 161 notices of infractions.

Police say they plan to revisit Operation Ride Right in the future. In the meantime, they’re distributing flyers highlighting motor-driven-cycle laws and requirements.

The flyers remind drivers of D.C. laws applying to mopeds and scooters, including:

Mopeds and scooters cannot drive in bike lanes, on sidewalks or in between lanes of traffic.

Drivers must obey all regular traffic laws such as stopping for red lights.

Only one person can ride on the vehicle at a time.

All drivers must wear helmets and have a valid license, license plate, registration and insurance to operate a moped or scooter.

