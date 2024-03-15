You can find a mural made of 20k hand-painted tampons at this DC hotel

March is Women's History Month, but Hotel Zena on 14th Street in Northwest celebrates feminism all year. Female empowerment and inclusivity are core parts of its mission.

General Manager Sherry Abedi said the hotel aims to “promote and educate everyone on everything that women have done historically, and continue to do and often do silently.”

The hotel is filled with more than 60 pieces of original art celebrating women. The lobby welcomes guests with a huge mural of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, made from 20,000 hand-painted tampons. Abedi said it is one of their most frequently shared pieces on Instagram.

Another art installation called “Talking Sequins” is made from thousands of protest buttons supporting women’s rights.

“The hope is that this particular installation really ignites a call to action and tells the message that we all can make a difference and can effect change,” Abedi said.

Hotel Zena is holding several events for Women’s History Month, including an RBG-themed puzzle night with cocktails and an evening with musician and youth empowerment coach Emma G.

Abedi said all are welcome.

“Inclusivity for all genders, cultures, sexualities. It’s a safe place for everyone to feel comfortable having dialogue and conversation about important topics,” she said. “There are plenty of men and other folks out there that absolutely support the cause, the mission and our voice.”

