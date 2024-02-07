Bill that could open way to new DC football stadium advances in Congress

Legislation has moved ahead in Congress that would allow the redevelopment of the old RFK Stadium site and potentially clear the way for a new football stadium for the Washington Commanders.

The House Natural Resources Committee voted this week to advance legislation to allow D.C. to enter a 99-year lease with the National Park Service.

The bill is co-sponsored by the chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Rep. James Comer, R-KY, and D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.

Tuesday’s vote was the first action taken on the bill since it passed out of Comer’s committee last year.

Members of the Natural Resources Committee amended the bill so that the lease would be between the District and the Park Service, rather than the General Services Administration, which is trying to scale back some of its property management portfolio.

The chair of the committee, Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., noted that RFK stadium is now in disrepair and described it as a “lose-lose” situation for D.C. and the federal government.

“Addressing the management of the stadium campus will remove the management burden of the National Park Service and create a space used by the public, which I believe in the long run…will be a win-win,” Westerman said during the markup of the bill.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is a supporter of the legislation and has forged a working relationship with Comer, in an effort to keep the measure moving forward.

Axios reports that Bowser met last week with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to discuss the future of RFK.

Supporters of the bill hope it will eventually get a vote on the House floor and move on to the Senate.

D.C. United was the last professional sports team to play at RFK in 2017.

The stadium is eventually scheduled to be demolished, though no date has been set.

The Commanders are under new ownership and the team is considering whether to build a new stadium in D.C., Maryland or Virginia.

Fans have expressed a wide range of views for where a new stadium should be located.

The team is contractually obligated to play at FedEx Field in Landover through 2027.

New owner Josh Harris last September announced $40 million in upgrades to Fedex Field, where Washington’s pro football team has played since 1997.

Harris has said he has fond memories of attending games at RFK during the team’s heyday. But he’s indicated the team is keeping its options open as it considers possible stadium sites in the Washington area.

