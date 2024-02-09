Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 9 Rolex watches valued…

9 Rolex watches valued over $200K stolen in DC jewelry store smash-and-grab

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

February 24, 2024, 9:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nine Rolex watches were taken from a downtown D.C. jewelry store Friday afternoon and police are looking for the suspects.

Just before 1 p.m. at Tiny Jewel Box located on 1155 Connecticut Avenue NW, police said a suspect smashed through the exterior window of the store with a sledgehammer.

Two additional suspects then reached through the window and managed to take the Rolex watches — with a total value over $200,000 — before fleeing the area in a Honda Accord.

The nine watches ranged in value from $8,300 all the way up to $42,500, according to a police report.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects, who face charges of first-degree theft and destruction of property, the report said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up