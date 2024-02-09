9 Rolex watches valued over $200K stolen in DC jewelry store smash-and-grab

Nine Rolex watches were taken from a downtown D.C. jewelry store Friday afternoon and police are looking for the suspects.

Just before 1 p.m. at Tiny Jewel Box located on 1155 Connecticut Avenue NW, police said a suspect smashed through the exterior window of the store with a sledgehammer.

Two additional suspects then reached through the window and managed to take the Rolex watches — with a total value over $200,000 — before fleeing the area in a Honda Accord.

The nine watches ranged in value from $8,300 all the way up to $42,500, according to a police report.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects, who face charges of first-degree theft and destruction of property, the report said.

