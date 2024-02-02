1 dead, 2 injured after shooting near Chinese carryout in Northeast DC

Three people were shot during a shooting at a Chinese carryout restaurant in Northeast on Wednesday night, according to D.C. police.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This report has been updated to reflect the latest health statuses of those who were injured in Wednesday’s shooting.

Three people were shot during a shooting at a Chinese carryout restaurant in Northeast D.C. Wednesday night.

According to D.C. police, officers responded to reports of a shooting on North Capitol Street at about 7:30 p.m.

Two adults were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital in critical condition, Assistant Chief Ramey Kyle said during a late night press conference Wednesday.

Police told WTOP early Thursday morning that one person died at the scene.

They were identified as 26-year-old Malon Nurse, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The second person shot was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police. Law enforcement officials initially told WTOP that the second victim had died.

A third person later arrived at a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds on their arm and leg and remains in critical condition. Officials tell WTOP that the injuries are connected to the shooting.

Kyle said police had very little information about what led to the shooting and were still investigating.

“What we do know is that at least a portion of this event happened inside the carryout, in the customer area,” Kyle said.

Police also located two handguns at the scene, along with multiple shell casings.

D.C. police are asking for people with information about the shooting to call the department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the Department’s text tip line at 50411.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

WTOP’s Christopher Thomas and Will Vitka contributed to this report.

