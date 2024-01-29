DC implements $100 fines for using bus-only lanes

Following its monthslong warning period, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) in partnership with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) implemented the Clear Lanes Program.

It’s official: Beginning Monday in D.C., unauthorized drivers who enter the bus-only lanes illegally will face a hefty $100 fine.

Following its monthslong warning period, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) in partnership with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) implemented the Clear Lanes Program.

Utilizing automated cameras mounted to buses on specific routes throughout D.C., drivers and vehicles illegally driving, stopping or parking in bus lanes will be photographed and their vehicle information sent directly to DDOT, and issued a fine.

The Clear Lanes Program aims to “improve bus travel times and enhance bus stop safety.”

Get ready for a smoother commute on Monday. Phase 2 of the Clear Lanes Automated Bus Lane & Zone Enforcement program w/ #DDOTDC & #WMATA starts Jan 29. Remember, parking in bus zones is not 🚫 allowed & could result in a $100 ticket! 🔗 https://t.co/dv2KB6UqdE pic.twitter.com/3EUIK09RmP — DDOT DC (@DDOTDC) January 26, 2024

Bus lanes, usually marked by red paint and signage, are only designated to be used by public transit buses, tour buses, school buses, maintenance vehicles, emergency vehicles, bikes and scooters. Some bus lanes are only active at specific times of the day, as indicated by signage.

Unauthorized vehicles may only enter an active bus lane to enter a legal parking space, turn within 40 feet of an intersection or driveway and to pull over for an emergency vehicle.

For more information on the Clear Lanes Program, visit the DDOT website.

