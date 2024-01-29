Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC implements $100 fines…

DC implements $100 fines for using bus-only lanes

Jenna Romaine | jenna.romaine@wtop.com

January 29, 2024, 1:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It’s official: Beginning Monday in D.C., unauthorized drivers who enter the bus-only lanes illegally will face a hefty $100 fine.

Following its monthslong warning period, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) in partnership with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) implemented the Clear Lanes Program.

Utilizing automated cameras mounted to buses on specific routes throughout D.C., drivers and vehicles illegally driving, stopping or parking in bus lanes will be photographed and their vehicle information sent directly to DDOT, and issued a fine.

The Clear Lanes Program aims to “improve bus travel times and enhance bus stop safety.”

Bus lanes, usually marked by red paint and signage, are only designated to be used by public transit buses, tour buses, school buses, maintenance vehicles, emergency vehicles, bikes and scooters. Some bus lanes are only active at specific times of the day, as indicated by signage.

Unauthorized vehicles may only enter an active bus lane to enter a legal parking space, turn within 40 feet of an intersection or driveway and to pull over for an emergency vehicle.

“Get ready for a smoother commute,” DDOT tweeted.

For more information on the Clear Lanes Program, visit the DDOT website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jenna Romaine

Jenna joins WTOP after working as lead staff writer for Secret D.C. She has been a contributing writer for Billboard and has also worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill where she reported for the Changing America section.

jenna.romaine@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up