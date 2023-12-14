Wizards star Kyle Kuzma gives back to DC families this holiday season

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma visited King-Greenleaf Recreation Center in D.C. for his inaugural Golden Ticket Holiday Family Drive.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma poses with two kids at the drive. (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) WTOP/Cheyenne Corin Kuzma is presented with a proclamation from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for his service to the community. (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) WTOP/Cheyenne Corin Crowds of attendees at the Golden Ticket Holiday Family Drive in Ward 6. (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) WTOP/Cheyenne Corin The event was hosted by the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation which is dedicated to supporting single mothers and their children. (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) WTOP/Cheyenne Corin ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma made some D.C. kids’ holiday season a little brighter on Thursday.

He visited King-Greenleaf Recreation Center in Ward 6 for his inaugural Golden Ticket Holiday Family Drive where families were able to pick up clothes, blankets and toys.

“My purpose is just to do good and put smiles on people’s faces, and give them hope and inspire them,” Kuzma said.

According to organizers, Kuzma donated thousands of items for the drive. The event was hosted by the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation which is dedicated to supporting single mothers and their children.

Kuzma was raised by a single mom in Flint, Michigan. Thursday’s event is a part of a larger effort by the player’s foundation to get essential goods to families in need throughout his hometown and in D.C.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Families in Ward 6 received a special holiday visit from Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzma, WTOP's Cheyenne Corin reports.

In addition to receiving gifts or goods, the community was able to take pictures with the basketball star during the drive.

“It’s well needed because I’m about putting unity back into the community,” said resident Chearie Phelps. “The kids get what they want and the parents get to see them happy. And kudos to our recreation [center] who always makes it happen for every occasion.”

Kuzma hopes his foundation continues to grow with the help of his team, including his mom.

“We want to do good in this world, that’s the number one thing. The sky is the limit,” Kuzma said.