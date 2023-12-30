More people are calling DC ‘home’, new census data shows

The population in the Nation’s Capital grew by 8,023 people between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, according the U.S. Census Bureau.

An estimated 678,972 people now live in the District. That number is higher than the entire state of Wyoming, which has a population of 584,057.

D.C.’s 1.2% year-over-year growth also outpaces the nation’s overall 0.53% population growth. The Census Bureau estimates the country’s population will have grown by 1,759,535 over the 2023 calendar year, for a projected total of 335,893,238 people as D.C. rings in the new year.

Besides D.C., 42 states experienced a population increase, according to the Census Bureau.

While D.C.’s population rise is the 7th highest percentage-increase (South Carolina was No. 1 with 1.7%, followed by Florida and Texas — each with 1.6%), it has not quite rebounded to when the population level sat at 689,548 in April 2000.

The Census Bureau said the increasing number of states with population growth is due to a national trend of deaths and net international migration returning to pre-pandemic levels.

It said that while there has also been lower levels of “out-migration” from some states, that’s not the case for New York, where 101,984 people fled.

A complete list of the latest census data on population trends can be found at the Census Bureau’s website.