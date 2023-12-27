DC wants you to start 2024 with a ‘Fresh Start’ by running a 5K

The annual FITDC Fresh Start 5K, which has become a New Year's Day tradition in The District, will be held for the 10th time on Monday, Jan. 1.

Thennie Freeman, director of D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation, said the FITDC Fresh Start 5K will be a “fun, family day,” featuring views of D.C. landmarks including the U.S. Capitol and the John A. Wilson Building.

She said the 2024 New Year’s Day event will celebrate 10 years of Fresh Start 5Ks, including the two years the event was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Freeman said 189 people have participated for all 10 years, and they will be honored on Monday at the Freedom Plaza event.

“We’ve seen participation from many organizations, whether it’s run clubs throughout the District, run clubs throughout the region,” said Freeman.

With 5,000 participants already registered for 2024 Fresh Start 5K, Freeman explained why she believes it remains so popular with participants year-after-year.

“Health and fitness plays a vital role in the District, and among our residents,” Freeman said.

She said being fit is a New Year’s resolution for many people.

“They want to get better, right? And they start on January 1. What other ways than to do it with a Fresh Start 5K? You can walk, stroll, run, take your time and just enjoy the newness of it all,” she said.

Day-of registration at Freedom Plaza begins at 10 a.m., with the 5K starting at 11 a.m. For the first time, there will be a 100-yard “Kids Dash,” aimed at children under 12 years old. That run begins at 11:45 a.m.

Those who want to register in advance can do so on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., at the following locations:

The Columbia Heights Community Center, 1480 Girard Street in Northwest

The Edgewood Recreation Center, 300 Evarts Street in Northeast

The Deanwood Community Center, 1350 49th Street in Northeast, and

The Takoma Aquatic Center, 300 Van Buren Street in Northwest

The 3.1-mile route travels east along Pennsylvania Avenue, before turning south on 3rd Street in Northwest.

Next, participants will turn west to the north side of Independence Avenue and head toward 7th Street, where they will turn around and continue east on the south side of Independence Avenue to 4th Street in Southwest.

After turning south on 7th Street, participants head toward D Street, where they will then turn east. Once on D Street, participants will turn on 3rd Street in Southwest and cross Independence Avenue, then continue north to Constitution Avenue in Northwest.

Participants will then be directed to Constitution Avenue, and then Pennsylvania Avenue toward the finish line back at Freedom Plaza.

You can learn more about the event at the FITDC Fresh Start 5K website.