Teen killed Friday night in Southeast DC

Police in the District are looking into a shooting that took place in Southeast Friday night that left an 18-year-old man dead.

Police in the District are looking into a shooting that took place in Southeast Friday night that left an 18-year-old man dead.

In a news release, police say around 10:15 p.m. Friday night, they received report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Wahler Court. While on the way to the scene, officers received word “that a man suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital by car.”

According to police, after life saving efforts, a victim identified as 18-year-old Shane Williams of Southeast died of his injuries.

D.C. police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the department at 202-727-9099, or send an anonymous tip to 50411.

Approximate area of Friday night’s shooting in Southeast.