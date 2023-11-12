Off-duty DC officer arrested for alleged DUI in marked police car

A D.C. police officer was arrested for allegedly driving his marked police cruiser while under the influence early Saturday morning.

A D.C. police officer was arrested for allegedly driving his marked police cruiser while under the influence early Saturday morning.

Officer John Bewley was arrested in the 1600 block of Connecticut Avenue NW about at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to court documents obtained by WTOP.

Bewley is an 11-year department veteran assigned to the Special Operations Division.

Police said that he had rolled up as officers conducted a drunk driving stop of a woman.

The woman who was pulled over first said that she was on the phone with her boyfriend, who is a D.C. police officer.

According to the court documents, Bewley, who was not in uniform, pulled up with his overhead lights on and told the female driver to leave — “yelling at the suspect and telling her to leave the scene with him” — and ignored officers’ commands to stay away.

Officers then noticed that Bewley had a strong odor of alcohol and asked if he would submit to a sobriety test.



He refused to take the test and was placed under arrest and handcuffed.

D.C. police told WTOP that Bewley was arrested for driving under the influence, resisting arrest and obstructing justice.

Police said that the internal affairs division “immediately revoked the officer’s police powers.”

The incident is under investigation by the D.C. police internal affairs, according to police.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.