DC’s historic Eastern Market celebrates 150 years this weekend

D.C.'s historic Eastern Market on Capitol Hill is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend, and there's plenty to do for all ages.

Leon Calomiris and employees at the Thomas Calomiris and Sons produce stand in Eastern Market. (Courtesy easternmarket-dc.org/calomiris-fruits-vegetables/) Leon Calomiris and employees at the Thomas Calomiris and Sons produce stand in Eastern Market. (Courtesy easternmarket-dc.org/calomiris-fruits-vegetables/) Eastern Market , which opened on Capitol Hill on Nov. 12, 1873, is preparing to celebrate 150 years.

The District’s oldest continually operating public market is marking the milestone anniversary with a weekend of live music, games and kid-friendly activities, including a scavenger hunt.

Visitors can also shop at the market’s dozens of indoor and outdoor vendors and merchants.

Leon Calomiris is the man behind the counter at Thomas Calomiris and Sons, one of the vendors inside the historic building. The family-run produce stand has been at Eastern Market for 60 years.

“I’ve been here all my life,” Calomiris told WTOP. “The community is like a second family.”

He said what makes Eastern Market special is the relationship vendors have with customers.

“They come, they talk to you, they look you in your face,” Calomiris said. “They bring their kids. You grow up with them, you grow old with them.”

He said the sense of community was evident in 2007 when a fire tore through Eastern Market, forcing vendors into a temporary structure. It took two years for the indoor market to reopen.

“The community was great. They all contributed,” Calomiris said. “Everybody came back. It was pretty moving, actually.”

He said while younger generations tend to buy their groceries online or in big box stores, Calomiris is glad there are still people who understand the value of buying from small mom and pop shops.

“I’m appreciative that we have what we have, and I hope it continues,” he said.

The 150th anniversary celebration kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with a ticketed party for adults. It will include a performance by local rock band Rock Creek Kings as well as food and alcoholic beverages.

Families are invited to join on Saturday and Sunday for kid-friendly games, live music, high wheel bicycles and storytime.