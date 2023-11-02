2 teens charged in multiple Northwest DC armed robberies

Two teens were arrested in connection to three separate armed robberies that took place in Northwest D.C. Friday afternoon.
Police said 18-year-old Landrell Jordan as well as an unnamed 16-year-old were charged with three counts of armed robbery.
The robberies took place between 3:40 and 4 p.m. on Friday — the first two on Tuckerman Street and the third at Eighth Street and Somerset Place.
According to police, in each of the instances, the suspects approached the victim, displayed a handgun and demanded property, which they then fled with.