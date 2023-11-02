2 teens charged in multiple Northwest DC armed robberies

Two teens were arrested and charged in connection to three separate armed robberies that took place in Northwest D.C. Friday afternoon.

Police said 18-year-old Landrell Jordan as well as an unnamed 16-year-old were charged with three counts of armed robbery.

The robberies took place between 3:40 and 4 p.m. on Friday — the first two on Tuckerman Street and the third at Eighth Street and Somerset Place.

According to police, in each of the instances, the suspects approached the victim, displayed a handgun and demanded property, which they then fled with.