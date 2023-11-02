Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 2 teens charged in…

2 teens charged in multiple Northwest DC armed robberies

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

November 18, 2023, 8:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two teens were arrested in connection to three separate armed robberies that took place in Northwest D.C. Friday afternoon.

Police said 18-year-old Landrell Jordan as well as an unnamed 16-year-old were charged with three counts of armed robbery.

The robberies took place between 3:40 and 4 p.m. on Friday — the first two on Tuckerman Street and the third at Eighth Street and Somerset Place.

According to police, in each of the instances, the suspects approached the victim, displayed a handgun and demanded property, which they then fled with.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up