13-year-old boy charged with killing father in Northwest DC

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

November 14, 2023, 8:52 AM

Police in D.C. have arrested a 13-year-old boy and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of his father.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, Third District officers responded to a call for a man down inside a building located on 16th Street NW in Columbia Heights, according to a news release.

A man was found suffering from puncture wounds and died at the scene, according to police.

Investigators determined the case was a domestic incident.

The man has been identified as 41-year-old Travis Dash, of Northwest D.C.

His 13-year-old son, who is not being identified because of his age, is charged with second-degree murder while armed, and will be tried under the juvenile justice system.

According to District of Columbia code, children who are 16 or 17 at the time of a crime can be charged as adults for serious crimes, including murder.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

