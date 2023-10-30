How some DC-area stores are combating a rise in mass theft

At the self-checkout at one local Safeway, shoppers are asked to scan their receipts as they leave, and new entry gates have been installed that swing open for those coming in but not for those leaving.

There are also new entry gates that swing open for shoppers coming in but not for shoppers leaving, who are then funneled into specific areas where security guards are on alert. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert At the self-checkout at the Safeway on Fourth Street in Southwest D.C., shoppers are asked to scan their receipt as they leave. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert At the self-checkout at the Safeway on Fourth Street in Southwest D.C., shoppers are asked to scan their receipt as they leave. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert In addition to these security measures, Safeway, like many grocery stores and pharmacies, has locked laundry detergent, toiletries and other products behind a glass case. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert In addition, there are gates at checkout aisles that are closed, making it harder for thieves to leave the store easily. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert In a statement, Safeway said, “Like other local businesses, we are consistently reviewing our operations and working on new ways to curtail escalating theft, so we can ensure the wellbeing of our employees and foster a welcoming environment for our customers.” (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

It’s been circulating on social media — theft of laundry detergents, toiletries and other goods at D.C.-area groceries, pharmacies and convenience stores. Many businesses and District officials are looking at new ways to try to stop them.

At the self-checkout at the Safeway on Fourth Street in Southwest D.C., shoppers are asked to scan their receipt as they leave.

There are also new entry gates that swing open for shoppers coming in but not for shoppers leaving, who are then funneled into specific areas where security guards are on alert. In addition, there are gates at checkout aisles that are closed, making it harder for thieves to leave the store easily.

In a statement, Safeway said, “Like other local businesses, we are consistently reviewing our operations and working on new ways to curtail escalating theft, so we can ensure the wellbeing of our employees and foster a welcoming environment for our customers.”

In addition to these security measures, Safeway, like many grocery stores and pharmacies, has locked laundry detergent, toiletries and other products behind a glass case.

They are not the only store around the city leaning into new ideas to curb loss from theft. A CVS on H Street in Northeast D.C. took paper towel and toilet paper off store shelves and instead just showed pictures of the products, which are kept in a backroom.

Last week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser introduced a crime bill with portions aimed specifically at targeting mass organized retail theft.

She said at the news conference announcing the Addressing Crime Trends Now Act that she has heard from businesses and citizens who are sick and tired of stores being “robbed repeatedly and brazenly.”

It would establish a new charge of organized retail theft, which brings harsher penalties to those who are caught and prosecuted.

According to D.C. police statistic, thefts overall in the city are up by 21% compared to this time last year.