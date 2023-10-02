Looking for a job? DC is hiring

Leaders in D.C., including Mayor Muriel Bowser, announced Monday that the city would proactively seek to fill a number of open positions across its government.

The District will host several job fairs in the coming months.

“We need residents more than ever to fill critical D.C. government jobs,” Bowser said. “The fairs offer a chance for residents to participate in on-site interviews and in some cases, on-site job offers.”

People who want to go to the job fairs will need to register online beforehand.

The first job fair is happening on Nov. 9 and will prioritize military families.

It will “connect veterans and residents with District government agencies, local nonprofit organizations and private companies looking to hire,” according to D.C.’s hiring website. “Veterans and spouses of all branches are encouraged to attend.”

There will be three more job fairs after that in February, May and August.

Before registration opens for each event, participants will be able to see a full list of available positions.

“Our past hiring events resulted in nearly 800 new D.C. government hires in the past three years,” Bowser said. “D.C. is a great place to work.”

Charles Hall, the acting director of D.C.’s human resources department, said the city will also help residents prepare for each job fair.

“Prior to each hiring event, we will have, at various locations, an opportunity for you to build your interview skills and to get assistance with resume writing,” Hall said. “We want to make sure that you can have engaging conversations when you interview at these events.”

Hall said that there are “great opportunities to think big, to do great things” in the District’s government.

“Whether you have a high school diploma or you have multiple postgraduate degrees, you can show up and know that there’s a place for you,” Hall said.