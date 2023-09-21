Woman struck and killed in Northeast DC intersection

A woman died in Northeast D.C. Wednesday morning after being struck by an SUV.

A woman died in Northeast D.C. Wednesday morning after being struck by an SUV.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. in the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Sheriff Road, near the Maryland border.

Police said a man driving a 2001 GMC Yukon was crossing the intersection and had a green light when he hit the woman. She died at the scene.

Officers said that the man driving the SUV stayed at the scene of the crash.

Police ask that anyone with information call them at 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of where the incident took place:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.