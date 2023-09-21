Live Radio
Woman struck and killed in Northeast DC intersection

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

September 21, 2023, 10:31 AM

A woman died in Northeast D.C. Wednesday morning after being struck by an SUV.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. in the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Sheriff Road, near the Maryland border.

Police said a man driving a 2001 GMC Yukon was crossing the intersection and had a green light when he hit the woman. She died at the scene.

Officers said that the man driving the SUV stayed at the scene of the crash.

Police ask that anyone with information call them at 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of where the incident took place:

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

